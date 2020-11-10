[Monitor] New employment insurance subscriptions bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

The number of individuals covered by state employment insurance increased 2.6 percent, or 364,000 people, on-year in October, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor’s data.
The increase followed the creation of new service sector jobs by the central and local governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
New state employment insurance subscriptions have now recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the ministry.
In February, the number stood at 376,000. The figure, however, dropped to 253,000 in March and 163,000 in April, due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.
