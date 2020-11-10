[Monitor] New employment insurance subscriptions bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

The number of individuals covered by state employment insurance increased 2.6 percent, or 364,000 people, on-year in October, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor’s data.The increase followed the creation of new service sector jobs by the central and local governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.New state employment insurance subscriptions have now recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the ministry.In February, the number stood at 376,000. The figure, however, dropped to 253,000 in March and 163,000 in April, due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.