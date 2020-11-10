 Back To Top
Business

SK Telecom launches subscription-based Xbox service in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 09:48       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 09:48
Xbox Series S and the Series X (SK Telecom Co.)
Xbox Series S and the Series X (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Tuesday it released Microsoft Corp.'s Xbox All Access service for the local market, offering gamers the US tech giant's latest game console as well as its cloud gaming service.

The new subscription service bundles Microsoft's new console -- the Xbox Series X or Series S -- and its game streaming service -- 5GX Cloud Game -- launched in September for the local market in partnership with SK Telecom.

South Korea is the only Asian country to offer Xbox All Access as part of Microsoft's global launch across 12 countries, according to SK Telecom.

The carrier said Xbox All Access offers around 100 games through 5GX Cloud Game that can be played on the Xbox, PCs or mobile devices, and is available for 39,900 won ($35) per month for the higher-end Xbox Series X console and 29,900 won per month for the Xbox Series S.

After 24 months of subscription, users then own the console.

SK Telecom said Xbox All Access is currently limited to its users for the local market but will be available for other carrier subscribers next year. (Yonhap)
