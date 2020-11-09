Coupang opens counseling center for female delivery staff

Coupang opens a counseling center for female staff. (Coupang)
E-commerce giant Coupang has recently opened a counseling center for its female delivery staff members as part of efforts to create a healthy work environment, the company said.
The center will conduct various activities designed to resolve obstacles at work and provide consultation which can be scheduled by phone or on its website. For those who find an in-person visit difficult, phone or text consultations are also available.
As of November, Coupang had about 400 female delivery staffs and the company says the number is “growing rapidly.”
“Diversity and inclusion are important values, necessary for corporate innovation and growth,” Kim Ga-young, the manager of the center, said. “We expect the center to contribute to the creation of an advanced organizational culture by reflecting the diverse voices of its members.”
The move comes following a series of deaths of parcel delivery workers in the country in recent months as the ongoing pandemic increased their workload dramatically.
Unlike couriers who sign consignment contracts with delivery companies, Coupang said their employees work no more than 52 hours a week under the Labor Standards Act.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)