BTS’ ‘See You in Seoul’ video reaches 400 million hits

Screenshot of “See You in Seoul” video, showing BTS member RM in front of Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul (Seoul Tourism Organization)



Seoul city’s promotional video featuring BTS topped 400 million views two months after its release, announced the Seoul Tourism Organization on Monday.The video “See You in Seoul,” featuring each member of the hit seven-member act introducing the city of Seoul, was released on Sept. 11 on the city‘s tourism platform ( www.visitseoul.net ) and social media channels.

Poster image of BTS’ “See You in Seoul” video (Seoul Tourism Organization)



The promotional video racked up more than 100 million views 10 days after the release, and generated an average of 6 million to 10 million views every day for the last two months.



The video was produced in nine languages, including English, Malaysian, Russian, Vietnamese and more. The video was the most watched in China, Indonesia, Russia and Vietnam in order.



Nearly 250,000 comments were shared on official social media channels for the video. Some 150 million views were generated from the challenge videos on Douyin, a short video media app operated by Bytedance, the operator of Tiktok.





Screenshot of Douyin users participating in a “See You in Seoul” challenge (Seoul Tourism Organization)