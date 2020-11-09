BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

K-pop megastar BTS has clinched four trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), including the coveted Best Song prize.



The seven-member act took home four prizes in total, winning the Best Song category with its latest hit "Dynamite" and Best Virtual Live for its concert that was held online amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was streamed live earlier Monday.



Other nominees who competed for Best Song included DaBaby with "Rockstar," featuring Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa with "Don't Start Now,"



Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande with "Rain on Me," Roddy Ricch with "The Box" and The Weeknd with "Blinding Lights."



BTS also won trophies for Best Group and Biggest Fan.



"This means so much for us because we really wanted to enjoy this song with our fans in this difficult time," BTS member Jungkook said in a video message following the Best Song win.



"We'll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music," RM said after the group won the Best Group prize.



BTS voiced gratitude to its dedicated fan base known as ARMY, stressing how it would like to meet them in person soon.



The band has held two online concerts after canceling in-person concerts amid virus risks. Its "Bang Bang Con: The Live" online concert, held in June, drew some 756,000 viewers from across the world, while some 993,000 paid viewers from more than 190 countries tuned in to watch the "BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E" online concert held in October.



The group has now won multiple trophies at the EMA for three straight years. It won Best Group and Biggest Fan awards in 2018 and Best Group, Best Live and Biggest Fans prizes in 2019.



This year's EMA featured performances filmed at various locations around the world amid the global pandemic, compared with the 2019 event that was hosted in Seville, Spain.



The big EMA win is the latest in what has turned out to be an unprecedented year for the band. BTS has topped global music charts and made history by becoming the first K-pop act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with its single "Dynamite."



Earlier this year, it picked up Top Social Artist for a fourth straight year at the Billboard Music Awards and four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, including the highly competitive category of Best Pop.



BTS is set to return with its new album "BE" on Nov. 20. (Yonhap)