National

S. Korea expands COVID-19 tests at nursing facilities

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2020 - 09:22       Updated : Nov 9, 2020 - 09:22
Medical workers preparing to carry out coronavirus tests. (Yonhap)
Medical workers preparing to carry out coronavirus tests. (Yonhap)
South Korean health authorities on Monday began conducting more novel coronavirus tests on patients and people working at nursing facilities across the country.

The measure comes as the country has experienced upticks in daily new cases that were mostly traced to senior nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The KDCA has been conducting COVID-19 tests on all patients and people working at a combined 7,977 nursing facilities and mental institutions in greater Seoul and other metropolitan areas since Oct. 22.

"COVID-19 tests will be expanded to other parts of the country, and the testing will be done by mid-November," Health Minister Park Neunghoo said in a press briefing held Sunday.

The KDCA said Friday that it has detected a total of 38 COVID-19 patients from seven different facilities through the testing.

The country added 143 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 118 local infections, raising the total caseload to 27,427, according to the KDCA. (Yonhap)
