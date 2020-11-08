 Back To Top
Life&Style

Sentimental waterdrop painting artist showcases new portrait drawing series

By Park Yuna
Published : Nov 8, 2020 - 18:03       Updated : Nov 8, 2020 - 18:03
"Aroma of Eternity” by Nam Hea-kyoung (courtesy of the artist)

Painter Nam Hea-kyoung, who is known for sentimental paintings of water drops streaming down windows featuring different themes, has opened up a solo exhibition “The Story of Rain and You” in Gangnam-gu, central Seoul.

The exhibition, which runs through Nov. 17 at I Have A Dream, a multicultural space, showcases 10 recent oil paintings and 30 pencil drawings.

Along with Nam’s signature water drop paintings, the exhibition is special because it also features her portrait pencil drawings, including a depiction of Kim Jae-hee, a former member of the famous rock band Boohwal. Visitors can purchase art goods including bags printed with the artist’s portrait drawings at the exhibition as well. 

"LatterRain” by Nam Hea-kyoung (courtesy of the artist)

After majoring in painting at Keimyung University, she earned a master’s degree in Christian art at the Baekseok Graduate School. Based in the US and South Korea, Nam held her 13th solo exhibition at Artifact Gallery in New York last year.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)


