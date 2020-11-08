[Monitor] Global demand for eco-friendly vehicles on a steady rise

The global sales of eco-friendly vehicles increased by 14.4 percent to nearly 5.28 million units last year compared to a year prior, according to a recent report from Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.Toyota ranked No.1 in sales by selling 1.98 million units, a 17.9 percent jump in the same period.Toyota was followed by Tesla, which sold 460,000 units, witnessing a whopping 80.3 percent spike on-year. Honda ranked third with 390,000 units, a 27.4 percent jump.Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors ranked fourth, recording combined sales of 350,000 units, a 25.1 surge on-year.