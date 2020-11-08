 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Global demand for eco-friendly vehicles on a steady rise

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 9, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Nov 9, 2020 - 11:00
The global sales of eco-friendly vehicles increased by 14.4 percent to nearly 5.28 million units last year compared to a year prior, according to a recent report from Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Toyota ranked No.1 in sales by selling 1.98 million units, a 17.9 percent jump in the same period.

Toyota was followed by Tesla, which sold 460,000 units, witnessing a whopping 80.3 percent spike on-year. Honda ranked third with 390,000 units, a 27.4 percent jump.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors ranked fourth, recording combined sales of 350,000 units, a 25.1 surge on-year. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
