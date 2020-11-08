 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korean economy faces growing downside risks amid global flare-up in COVID-19: KDI

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 8, 2020 - 13:11       Updated : Nov 8, 2020 - 13:11
South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports (Yonhap)
The South Korean economy is on a recovery path, aided by a mild improvement in the manufacturing sector, but it faces growing downside risks amid a global resurgence in new coronavirus cases, a state-run think tank said Sunday.

The country's service industry has slackened as people refrained from making in-person contact and going outside, while the manufacturing sector has undergone a limited recovery on improving demand at home and abroad, according to a monthly economic assessment report by the Korea Development Institute (KDI).

"Despite a modest recovery in the manufacturing sector, the Korean economy shows a continued contraction, mainly in the service industry, and downside risks are high over accelerating COVID-19 in Europe," the English-language report showed.

South Korea's production, consumption and investment returned to growth in September following months of slumps amid the virus outbreak.

The country's industrial output gained 2.3 percent on-month in September, after a 0.8 percent on-month decline in August, according to data from the statistics office.

Retail sales rose 1.7 percent on-month in September, and facility investment gained 7.4 percent, the largest monthly increase in six months.

Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 1.9 percent on-quarter in the third quarter, marking the first quarterly growth after the second straight quarter of contraction, as exports rebounded amid eased global lockdowns.

The KDI said despite signs of economic recovery, external economic conditions are deteriorating amid lockdowns by major European countries over a flare-up in COVID-19 cases since late October.

"The lockdown in Europe may lead to a rapid contraction in world trade volume. This implies that economic uncertainties are mounting centering around external conditions," the report said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114