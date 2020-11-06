 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

High court upholds 2-year sentence for South Gyeongsang Gov. for rigging online opinion

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Nov 6, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Nov 6, 2020 - 16:04
South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, center, answers reporters' questions Friday following a ruling from the Seoul High Court that confirmed a two-year imprisonment for conspiring to manipulate online opinions. (Yonhap)
South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, center, answers reporters' questions Friday following a ruling from the Seoul High Court that confirmed a two-year imprisonment for conspiring to manipulate online opinions. (Yonhap)
Seoul High Court on Friday upheld the earlier sentence of a two-year imprisonment for South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, nearly two years after he was convicted of conspiring to manipulate online opinions in favor of President Moon Jae-in during his election campaign.

The Seoul High Court upheld the lower court’s ruling on Kim for colluding with Kim Dong-won, a blogger better known as “Druking“, to illegally manipulate online opinion.

The lower court previously found Kim also guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act for offering a consul general post in Sendai, Japan, to Druking, but the Seoul High Court acquitted him of the charge.

Kim was not immediately detained following the ruling, as his bail was still in effect. Kim, who has consistenly denied the allegations, will appeal.

The 52-year-old politician was indicted in August 2018 for conspiring with Druking from late 2016 to artificially inflate the number of positive remarks and comments online to boost Moon’s probability and popularity ahead of the 2017 presidential election.

Druking was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for rigging online opinion and paying 5 million won in bribes to Kim’s aides.

He was also separately given a six-month suspended jail sentence for transferring illegal campaign funds to Roh Hoe-chan, a liberal politician who committed suicide in 2018 after the case was made public.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114