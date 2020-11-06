Jeju Air, T’way Air resume flights to Tokyo

(Jeju Air)

Budget airlines Jeju Air and T’way Air said on Friday they will be resuming flights between Incheon and Narita following the easing of travel restrictions between the two countries.



From Nov. 21, Jeju Air will fly once a week on a Saturday from Incheon to Narita International Airport, nearly three months after the flight was suspended after a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The Incheon-Osaka route, which had previously operated two times a day on weekdays, will also change to Fridays and Sundays, the airline said.



“We expect the resumed flights to Tokyo will make the movement of business people easier,” one official at the airline said



T’way Air also resumed flights to Osaka and Tokyo this week after announcing its plans to do so last month.



The move comes eight months after the flights came to a halt when the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise sharply.



One T’way Air official said “demand for travel between the two countries is expected to rise” following the recent move by the two countries to ease travel restrictions. The airline added it is mulling resuming other Japan flights, including to Nagoya and Fukuoka, in the future.



In celebration, Jeju Air will waive an itinerary change fee once to customers who purchase a flight ticket to Japan this year. T’way Air will offer a free airport shuttle bus service, as those arriving in Japan are prevented from using public transport for the first 14 days they are there.



Traveling dropped off significantly between South Korea and Japan after both countries tightened borders earlier this year.



Last month, both Seoul and Tokyo agreed to a special entry procedure known as Business Track and Residence Track, clearing a path for business people and long-term visitors to travel. The Japanese government also lowered the warning level for nine countries, including Korea, from Level 3 -- advised to avoid travelling -- to Level 2 -- advised to refrain from unnecessary travel.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)