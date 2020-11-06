 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

KRX chief to take post as insurers’ association chief within year

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Nov 6, 2020 - 14:25       Updated : Nov 6, 2020 - 14:25
Korea Exchange Chairman Jung Ji-won (KRX)
Korea Exchange Chairman Jung Ji-won (KRX)
Korea Exchange Chairman Jung Ji-won is set to take the helm at the General Insurance Association of Korea next month, according to the industry sources Friday.

GIAK, an organization that represents local general insurance firms, is slated to hold a general meeting on Nov. 13 to discuss the agenda of appointing Jung. The incumbent chief of the bourse operator was recommended Monday as the sole candidate of the association’s next chief.

The decision will be made by representatives from the 15 member firms, including current GIAK Chairman Kim Yong-duk. The candidate is required to get over 6 votes, with at least 10 member companies attending.

Considering the consequent step in the process -- the public official ethics committee’s evaluation -- Jung is anticipated to take office as early as Dec. 21, sources said.

After passing the civil service examination, Jung joined the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1986 and built his career at the Financial Services Commission as head of the supervisory policy division, chief of banking and insurance bureau and standing commissioner.

He then served as Korea Securities Finance Corporation chief executive officer before being appointed as KRX Chairman in November 2017. His term officially ended Sunday, but since KRX has not yet begun the process of receiving applications for the next Chairman, Jung is staying in his position.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114