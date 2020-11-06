Renault Samsung launches revamped QM6 with new design

Renault Samsung Motors' the new QM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)



Renault Samsung Motors said Friday it launched a revamped model of its bestselling sports utility vehicle QM6.



The updated QM6 is the second face-lift for the SUV since June 2019, when it was first upgraded as the QM6 LPe, the country’s first LPG-powered SUV, and the premium trim Premiere.



This time, major changes were made to the appearance, with a new chrome radiator grille, Quantum Wing, the automaker said.





