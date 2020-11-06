 Back To Top
Business

Renault Samsung launches revamped QM6 with new design

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 6, 2020 - 14:08       Updated : Nov 6, 2020 - 14:08
Renault Samsung Motors' the new QM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors' the new QM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)

Renault Samsung Motors said Friday it launched a revamped model of its bestselling sports utility vehicle QM6.

The updated QM6 is the second face-lift for the SUV since June 2019, when it was first upgraded as the QM6 LPe, the country’s first LPG-powered SUV, and the premium trim Premiere.

This time, major changes were made to the appearance, with a new chrome radiator grille, Quantum Wing, the automaker said. 

Renault Samsung Motors' the new QM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors' the new QM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)

“Since the first launch in 2016, QM6 has numerous records in various categories as a bestselling SUV model,” a Renault Samsung Motors official said.

“With the new QM6 which has added a new design to the competitive product, we will offer customers satisfaction that does not wither in time.”

According to the New Car Buyer Survey the company conducted in 2019, 42 percent of respondents chose the exterior design as the reason why they chose the QM6, the company said.

The grille adopted a new mesh pattern, with the Quantum Wing spreading wide and the tornado logo in the center, representing Renault Samsung Motors’ new identity and direction for premium models, the company said.

The automaker added that the new QM6 has installed LED Pure Vision headlamps, a full LED rear combination lamp and dynamic turn signals to offer a more polished look.

The new QM6 comes in two powertrains, the QM6 LPe and QM6 GDe, which uses a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine. The QM6 GDe can facilitate a maximum torque of 20.4 kilogram-meter and 144 horsepower, the company said.

The price for new QM6 2.0 GDe model starts at 24.7 million won for the SE trim, and goes up to 33.2 million won for Premiere trim. The 2.0 LPe model‘s SE trim costs 24.3 million won and 32.4 million won for Premiere.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
