S. Korea to apply new virus restrictions amid spiking cases

Citizens receive coronavirus tests at a screening station in western Seoul on Tuesday, as the number of new infections remained in double digits for the second consecutive day. (Yonhap)

A more tailored and specific social distancing scheme will go into effect this week to better contain the coronavirus and minimize the prolonged pandemic's impact on the economy, the health authority said Friday.



The new five-tier scheme, which takes effect Saturday, breaks the current three levels into five -- 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5 and 3 -- based on the average number of daily infections per week, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



The new system divides the nation into seven zones to allow provincial governments to decide the level of their own social distancing in accordance with the new infections in the regions.



The KDCA said the revised rule is aimed at effectively containing COVID-19, also alleviating its impact on daily lives and business activities.



The new system groups facilities into "priority" and "regular" sites in terms of the application of antivirus rules, while mask wearing and other key rules that were previously mandatory only at "high-risk" facilities will now apply to all facilities.



Starting Nov. 13, those who don't wear masks in public spaces and transportation will be subject to fines of up to 100,000 won ($88.3), and business owners who violate the public health regulations will be slapped with a maximum fine of 3 million won.



Level 1 signifies a controllable level of transmission that allows people to carry out their ordinary lives while wearing masks and following social distancing rules at designated facilities.



The lowest level is imposed when the daily new cases remain below 100 for a week for the Seoul metropolitan area and 30 for other regions.



The Seoul metropolitan area, home to around half of the nation's 51.6 million population, is expected to maintain Level 1 on Saturday, with the number of new cases in the region remaining below 100 this week.



Under Level 1.5, the use of multipurpose facilities is restricted. At Level 2, the pandemic is considered to be spreading nationwide and nonessential outdoor visits and gatherings are discouraged in the affected zones.



Level 2.5 is adopted when the health system's routine response capability cannot easily handle the situation, and the government will urge the public to remain at home.



At Level 3, which will be issued in the event that more than 800-1,000 new daily cases are reported across the nation for a week, the nation will effectively be placed on lockdown.



The number of new cases across the nation slightly exceeded 100 for the third straight day Friday, due to sporadic cluster infections from senior nursing homes, hospitals and workplaces.



Health authorities remain on guard ahead of the winter season when people stay longer indoors and cold, dry weather provides a more favorable environment for the virus.



On Thursday, South Chungcheong Province raised the Level 1 to a level equivalent to Level 1.5, after 20 more cases from a call center in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, raised alarms over the spread of the virus in the region.



The municipal government shut down the call center's building and has been conducting virus tests on over 160 people who work at the same building. (Yonhap)