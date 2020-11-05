 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
World

Alibaba posts solid revenue ahead of shopping festival

By AFP
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 22:24       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 22:24

The Alibaba logo is displayed during the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, 2014. (AP)
The Alibaba logo is displayed during the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, 2014. (AP)

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba on Thursday reported solid 30 percent year-on-year revenue growth for the July-September quarter, providing some much-needed good news amid turmoil over its Ant Group affiliate's abandoned IPO.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba said revenue -- a key measure of the internet giant's business health as well as overall Chinese consumer spending -- rose to 155 billion yuan ($23 billion).The announcement comes ahead of China's November 11 "Single's Day" shopping festival next week, which was popularised by Alibaba and is now the world's biggest annual shopping event.

Alibaba's latest quarterly earnings provided further evidence of China's recovery from the coronavirus, which emerged in the country late last year and hammered its economy earlier in 2020.

Alibaba has said the pandemic may be helping e-commerce as consumers opt for the safety of online shopping.

Alibaba's profit for the quarter fell 60 percent, however, to 28.7 billion yuan compared to last year, when it booked a significant one-time gain upon receiving a 33-percent equity interest in its financial arm Ant Group.

Global markets were stunned on Tuesday by the suspension of Ant group's planned record-breaking $34 billion IPO.

The suspension came amid rising acrimony between Alibaba's billionaire co-founder Jack Ma, who is also Ant Group's controlling shareholder, and Chinese regulators.

Regulators have threatened Ant's bottom line by suddenly tightening online lending requirements in the run-up to the planned issue of shares, which had been set to begin trading on Thursday.

Beijing has imposed the new curbs on online financial services apparently out of fear that the world-record IPO would give a huge boost to Ant Group's business activities, analysts have said.

Ant Group made its name with the online payments platform Alipay, but has expanded into offering loans, credit, and insurance, putting it at odds with traditional state-owned financial institutions and government regulators.

News of the IPO cancellation hammered Alibaba shares listed in New York and Hong Kong earlier this week. (AFP)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114