 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Cheonan call center reports 21 coronavirus infections

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 15:58       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 15:58
Screening station in Cheonan for coronavirus tests. (Yonhap)
Screening station in Cheonan for coronavirus tests. (Yonhap)
CHEONAN -- As many as 21 workers from a financial company call center in Cheonan have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday, prompting the central South Korean city to toughen its social distancing measures in response to the new cluster of infections.

According to the municipality of Cheonan, 90 kilometers south of Seoul, a call center run jointly by Shinhan Life Insurance Co. and Shinhan Card Co. reported 20 of its workers were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on the day.

The mass infections came one day after a female worker in her 40s from the same call center, located in the South Chungcheong Province city's Shinbu district, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The female worker began to exhibit fever symptoms Monday and immediately took a coronavirus test, officials said, noting her infection route has yet to be confirmed. The 20 other infections were detected after coronavirus tests were administered to all of her 75 co-workers.

About 170 others, including family members of the call center workers, are also being tested for the coronavirus, they said.

Municipal officials told reporters that most of the call center workers appeared to have failed to observe basic quarantine rules, such as wearing masks, while on duty at their poorly ventilated workplace.

The Cheonan city government immediately closed the entire building where the Shinhan call center is located for disinfection, while raising its social distancing rules to Level 1.5, the second highest in the nation's five-tier quarantine system.

Under Level 1.5, clubs and other multiuse facilities are obliged to keep the number of customers per 4 square meters at one or less, and gatherings of more than 100 people are not permitted.

Since Oct. 21, Cheonan and the nearby city Asan have reported 85 and 20 COVID-19 patients, respectively. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114