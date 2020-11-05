S. Korea bets on voluntary social distancing to keep economy open

South Korea’s decision to move ahead with reopening counts on people voluntarily eschewing social activities while complying with other measures, such as wearing face masks.
Korea carried out 11,446 tests on Wednesday and confirmed 125 more cases of the novel coronavirus -- 108 local and 17 imported -- according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s updates. The cumulative number of cases is 27,050.
The baseline for daily local infections has risen to over 100 from the double digits in early October, when stricter restrictions were in place.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s spokesperson Son Young-rae said in Thursday’s closed-door briefing that infections were being increasingly traced to small gatherings among friends, family and acquaintances in communities.
“Threats of large-scale transmissions are no longer limited to high-risk places. They are everywhere,” he said.
Son said the “everyday aspect” of such smaller infection clusters made it harder for the authorities to manage them -- which is why the public’s voluntary compliance with coronavirus precautions was a critical component of containment efforts.
While social distancing restrictions have been lifted nationally since mid-October, most parts of Korea mandate the use of face masks in public.
The majority of Koreans abide by that rule, according to an October survey led by public health communications professor Yoo Myoung-soon of Seoul National University.
Yoo said 92.5 percent of 1,000 adults surveyed Oct. 27-29 said they “always” wore face masks when in public places. The last four rounds of surveys conducted between March and June also found that between 93.3 and 96.3 percent said they had consistently worn face masks in the past week.
Pulmonologist Dr. Chun Eun-mi of western Seoul’s Ewha University Medical Center says face masks are one of the best ways of preventing the spread of the coronavirus while cures and vaccines are still in development.
“Face mask wearers not only protect those around them, they are also at less risk of falling seriously sick when coming in contact with a sick person,” she said.
“I think Koreans are relatively less resistant to face masks mostly because they were already commonplace practice here, to protect against air pollution,” she said. “Experience from earlier outbreaks of infectious respiratory diseases that had scathed the country also helped.”
Meanwhile, another workplace outbreak forced Cheonan and Asan, two adjacent cities in South Chungcheong Province, to restore restrictions starting Thursday at 6 p.m.
The municipal authorities said at least 21 out of 75 workers at a call center in a Cheonan neighborhood tested positive for the disease, with 166 more identified as close contacts put under quarantine.
Since Monday, three Seoul-based companies have reported cases among employees, with contact tracing underway.
As social distancing is reduced and people resume their normal activities, contagion risks will inevitably increase, said the national disease control agency’s senior official Lee Sang-won in Thursday’s briefing.
“More infections are occurring sporadically since the social distancing restrictions eased. We repeat that at this point, the only way of staying safe against the coronavirus is by following the basics -- wearing face masks and washing hands,” he said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)