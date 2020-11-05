 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

K-pop artist BoA to drop album marking 20th anniversary

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 15:51       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 15:51
Teaser for K-pop soloist BoA's upcoming album
Teaser for K-pop soloist BoA's upcoming album "Better." (SM Entertainment)
K-pop soloist BoA is set to drop an album celebrating her 20th anniversary in the music industry next month, her agency said Thursday.

BoA will release her 10th full-length album titled "Better" on Dec. 1, SM Entertainment said in a press release, without elaborating on the album's 11 tracks.

The 34-year-old, who debuted in 2000, is one of the first K-pop artists who rose to overseas fame and is often credited for helping "hallyu," or the global popularity of Korean pop music, take root.

She was the first Korean singer to top Japan's Oricon music chart with her first full-length album, "Listen to My Heart," in 2002.

Earlier this year, SM Entertainment hosted "Our Beloved BoA," a retrospective project celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut.

Grammy-nominated American singer Gallant released an English remake of "Only One," a 2012 hit song by K-pop soloist BoA, while Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO and female singer Bolbbalgan4 released remakes of BoA's "Garden In the Air" and "Atlantis Princess," respectively. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114