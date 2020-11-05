 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Current account surplus reaches two-year high in Sept.

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 15:22       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 17:54
Cars from the Hyundai Motor Ulsan plant await shipment for export. (Yonhap)
Cars from the Hyundai Motor Ulsan plant await shipment for export. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s current account surplus, a key barometer of the nation’s trade, surpassed $10 billion and hit a two-year high in September, the central bank said Thursday, feeding anticipations that it would easily top its 2020 outlook of $54 billion.

On the back of improved exports, the surplus came to $10.21 billion in September, compared to $6.57 billion the previous month, the Bank of Korea said. This marked a surplus for Asia’s fourth-largest economy for five consecutive months and the largest surplus since September 2018. The corresponding figure stood at $11.24 billion at the time.

The accumulated current account surplus in the January-September period gained $1.5 billion on-year to $43.4 billion.

“Following the outbreak of COVID-19, as economic activities resumed exports improved more than imports, leading to the largest surplus in 24 months in September,” said Park Yang-su, head of the BOK’s economicsstatistics department.

“With exports project to extend recovery in October, the surplus is expected to hit its 2020 forecast of $54 billion smoothly and may even near last year’s surplus of $60 billion,” he added. But at the same time, Park warned of risks tied to resurgence of the coronavirus and the US presidential election.

Exports, a key of the nation’s economy, gained 8 percent on-year to $49.85 billion in September. Imports climbed 1 percent to $37.83 billion in the cited period. Outbound shipments were driven by chips -- which account for a huge chunk of the country’s exports -- gaining 12.4 percent in the same period. Exports of chemicals fueled the figure by gaining 16 percent, as auto and auto parts were up 19.3 percent, compared to the previous year.

Outbound shipments to most nations improved significantly, with those to Southeast Asia, China and the US respectively increasing by 6 percent, 8.2 percent and 23.2 percent in the same period.

The data signaled a solid improvement in the nation’s exports, which had been dealt a blow by the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. September marked the first time in seven months that both exports and imports saw on-year gains simultaneously.

The goods balance logged a surplus of $12.02 billion in September, larger than a surplus of $7.01 billion in August. The surplus in the goods balance also hit a two-year high in September mainly because exports posted on-year growth for the first time since February, the BOK said.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114