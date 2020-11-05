 Back To Top
National

Koh faces life in prison for murder of ex-husband on Jeju

By Park Han-na
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 15:54       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 16:28
Police escort Koh Yu-jeong to the Jeju Dongbu Police Station on June 7. (Yonhap)
Police escort Koh Yu-jeong to the Jeju Dongbu Police Station on June 7. (Yonhap)
The Supreme Court upheld a life sentence for a woman who was convicted for killing her former husband, dismembering his body and dumping it into the sea. However, she was cleared of another murder charge for suffocating her 4-year-old stepson to death, due to lack of evidence.

Koh Yu-jeong, 37, was sentenced to life in prison in previous rulings by lower courts in February and July, upon conviction for the murder of her former husband, surnamed Kang, and for hiding his body.

On May 25 last year, she allegedly stabbed Kang to death after drugging him at lodgings on Jeju Island. She is suspected of mutilating his body and disposing of parts of it both at sea and at a waste disposal site in Gyeonggi Province. The body was never fully recovered.

Koh has admitted to killing Kang, but insisted it was accidental, as he tried to sexually assault her.

“We found the defendant’s argument is not reliable, which claimed that her former husband had attempted to rape her before the murder,” the court said.

The court said the murder was carefully planned, citing her purchase of the sleeping pill Zolpidem and other tools ahead of the crime.

Bereaved family members of Kang said the punishment against Koh was not heavy enough.

“Given the defendant’s unreflective behaviors planning the killing, executing it in a brutal manner and blaming the victim for her action, the life imprisonment is too light a sentence for her,” Kang’s brother said.

In a separate case, she was indicted for killing her 4-year-old stepson by suffocating him while he was asleep in their home in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on March 2, 2019.

Koh has denied that she murdered the boy, who was the child of her new husband, surnamed Hong.

The Supreme Court said it cannot rule out the possibility that the stepson could have been accidently crushed to death by his father, while they were sleeping together. Hong fell into a deep sleep after taking pills to treat his insomnia, according to the court.

Hong has accused the judges of falling for the lies of Koh, asserting he has no sleeping habits that would have put his son’s life at risk.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
