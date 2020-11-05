 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Homeplus starts first open recruitment in three years

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 14:53       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 14:53
Homeplus building (Yonhap)
Homeplus building (Yonhap)

Homelus, a hypermart chain, said Thursday it was starting open recruitment for its supermarket brand, Homeplus Express, a first in three years since 2017, after the company was acquired by MBK Partners, a private equity firm.

With the recruitment, Homeplus said it seeks to strengthen its supermarket business, which shows consistent growth while the offline retail industry is struggling overall, and also to provide job opportunities to college graduates seeking jobs amid the pandemic.

The recruitment application period opens from Friday to Nov. 20 for university graduates and graduates-to-be. The company said it plans to choose about 70 applicants who will then go through a three-month internship for evaluation. About 80 percent of the selected applicants will be hired as regular employees, the company added.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114