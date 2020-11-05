Kahlua to roll out coffee cocktails at independent cafes in Seoul

(Pernod Ricard Korea)
Liqueur brand Kahlua will roll out new coffee cocktails at nine cafes across Seoul on Monday as part of its new “Coffee Goes Cocktails” campaign.
Cafes 1984 in Mapo and BNHR in Yongsan are among the establishments where a special Kahlua-based cocktail representing each of their baristas will be sold, Pernod Ricard Korea said Thursday.
“With Kahlua expanding its presence as the leading coffee liquor brand, we launched the event to take the lead in spreading coffee cocktail culture,” brand manager Kim Seo-hee said.
Some of the newly created cocktails include “Kahlua Milk Affogato” and “Kahlua Mint Cream Floater.”
