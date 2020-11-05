[Herald Interview] The things ‘Star Trek’ writer Joe Menosky didn’t say in his novel ‘King Sejong the Great’

“King Sejong the Great” by Joe Menosky (Fitbook)



In television writer Joe Menosky’s first novel, “King Sejong the Great,” published last month in Korean and English editions, the renowned Joseon king is portrayed in historical fiction for the first time by a non-Korean.



Although you would be hard-pressed to find a Korean who doesn’t know King Sejong, the most famous Korean figure in history had evaded the interest and the attention of Westerners. However, the story of the benevolent king who created the Korean writing system, Hangeul, for his subjects captivated “Star Trek” writer Menosky when he visited South Korea five years ago.



“The teach-yourself Hangeul books that I found all had a couple of paragraphs about King Sejong and the invention of the alphabet. That’s how I first heard the story,” said Menosky in an email interview with The Korea Herald. “The King’s apparent capacity for both compassion and genius was compelling to me. Like a combination of Abraham Lincoln and Leonardo da Vinci.”



Menosky read all the scholarly works he could find in English and saw every drama on the history of Hangeul and the king. Menosky’s interest in Korean culture extended beyond King Sejong, with “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and “The Legend” being some of his favorite K-dramas.



“I’m pretty sure I’ve seen all the depictions of King Sejong. I enjoyed each of them because each showed a different side of the King,” said Menosky.



“King Sejong the Great” author Joe Menosky (Courtesy of Joe Menosky)