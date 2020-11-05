SPC Group opens Passion 5 Terrace

SPC Group’s newly launched bakery restaurant, Passion 5 Terrace (SPC Group)
SPC Group said Thursday it opened Passion 5 Terrace, a bakery restaurant brand inside the Passion 5 building in Hannam district in Seoul.
Passion 5 is the group’s flagship premium bakery brand. The newly opening Passion 5 Terrace will be dedicated to the company‘s origin, bread, and will run under the slogan, “Made from origin, Baked with Passion,” the company said.
The Passion 5 Terrace has installed a stone milling system and has been designed so that customers can see how the bread is made, according to the bakery operator.
The company also presented new menu items using “ancient wheat,” which is a category of wheat that has been minimally changed by selective breeding.
“We are launching Passion 5 Terrace to present the best product that shows our 75 years of history and professionalism,” a SPC Group official said.
“SPC Group will continue to try and work to lead the global bakery culture.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)