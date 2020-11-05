 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SPC Group opens Passion 5 Terrace

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 5, 2020 - 14:54       Updated : Nov 5, 2020 - 14:54
SPC Group’s newly launched bakery restaurant, Passion 5 Terrace (SPC Group)
SPC Group’s newly launched bakery restaurant, Passion 5 Terrace (SPC Group)

SPC Group said Thursday it opened Passion 5 Terrace, a bakery restaurant brand inside the Passion 5 building in Hannam district in Seoul.

Passion 5 is the group’s flagship premium bakery brand. The newly opening Passion 5 Terrace will be dedicated to the company‘s origin, bread, and will run under the slogan, “Made from origin, Baked with Passion,” the company said.

The Passion 5 Terrace has installed a stone milling system and has been designed so that customers can see how the bread is made, according to the bakery operator.

The company also presented new menu items using “ancient wheat,” which is a category of wheat that has been minimally changed by selective breeding.

“We are launching Passion 5 Terrace to present the best product that shows our 75 years of history and professionalism,” a SPC Group official said.

“SPC Group will continue to try and work to lead the global bakery culture.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114