Doosan Logistics Solutions to supply Geek+'s logistics robots in S. Korea

Logistics robots of Chinese autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker Geek+ are shown in this photo provided by Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. on Thursday. (Doosan Logistics Solutions Co.)

Doosan Group's system integrator Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. (DLS) said Thursday that it has signed a deal with Chinese autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker Geek+ to bring logistics robots to South Korea.



Under the deal, DLS will exclusively provide logistics robots made by Geek+ to the local market and maintenance services for them, the company said in an emailed statement.



Geek+ is the world's largest AMR maker, having 16 percent share of global AMR market, DLS said.



Unlisted DLS, a system integrator for automated logistics system, was set up in May last year.



Geek+, established in 2015, provided over 200 companies, including Walmart, Nike and Dell, with automated logistics systems, DLS said. (Yonhap)