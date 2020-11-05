[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

JW Marriott Seoul offers guests Thai experience



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul introduces a taste of Thai luxury resort culture with the Enjoy Khao Lak in Seoul promotion through the end of the year.



Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by associates dressed in traditional Thai dress, offering greetings in Thai. The package includes a Thai-style snack and beer served in a Thai design-themed guest room, while guests are also offered aroma mist and hand cream by Sabai-arom, a wellness brand based on natural ingredients from across Thailand. In addition, the hotel will offer small private yoga classes.



The package is offered at 275,000 won. For an additional 60,000 won, guest can enjoy a relaxing poolside cabana session featuring coconut and a diverse menu of Thai-style dishes, including salads, mango rice and spring rolls.



For more details or reservations, call JW Marriott Seoul at (02) 6282-6262.







Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers early-bird deals ahead of reopening



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong offers its “Reopening Early Bird Promotion” for the month of November to express gratitude for guests who have waited 11 months for the reopening.



The promotion includes a one-night stay, breakfast for two at Grand Kitchen with a revamped menu, a newly designed InterContinental Signature Teddy Bear, two movie tickets for Megabox Coex and complimentary amenities that come with macarons and house wine selected by the hotel’s head sommelier. All early-bird guests will also receive a discount for the Parnas Mall and are welcome to use the indoor pool and fitness facilities.



The early-bird promotion can be used from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, starting at 220,000 won for weekdays and 270,000 for weekends, excluding tax and service charge.



For reservations or inquiries, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas at (02) 559-7777.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Guy’s Night Out’ package



Andaz Seoul Gangnam is offering a safe stay-in package until Feb. 28 called Guy’s Night Out.



The Guy’s Night Out package offers a one-night stay in an Andaz Suite, a Drink Basket and Hangover Room Service. The Drink Basket comes with French vodka Grey Goose, four bottles of beer, four bottles of a hangover-helper drink and french fries. Hangover Room Service consists of seafood ramen with fresh abalone, Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s signature Gangnam burger, two fried eggs, a vanilla shake and an iced Americano. The package also includes a late checkout at 3 p.m. and complimentary use of the sauna, fitness center and indoor pool.



The Guy’s Night Out package starts at 491,500 won, excluding tax.



For more details or reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.







Go for a walk with ‘Walkee’ at Walkerhill



Grand Walkerhill Seoul presents an autumn experience package with Walkerhill’s activity expert, “Walkee,” so that guests can walk away the COVID-19 blues.



Two programs have been introduced to help guests enjoy the beauty of fall.

In the Forest Experience program, a narrator guides guests around Achasan, a mountain next to the hotel that offers breathtaking scenery. The hourlong program is first come, first serve, and is free of charge. It’s available from Friday to Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m.



The Healing Forest program is a meditation class in the forest. Interested guests meet in front of the hotel at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Sunday morning.



A guided walk with pets and horseback riding are also available and require reservations.



For more information and to make reservations, call Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.







Multiresort complex Jeju Shinhwa World offers two fall packages



Jeju Shinhwa World offers the Poolside Picnic Package and the Lounge & Cozy Package for travelers going to Jeju Island.



The Poolside Picnic Package comes with a one-night stay at the Marriott Resort, premium breakfast for two at Sky on 5 Dining restaurant, a special chicken-and-beer set at the poolside cafe and free use of the guest room minibar. The package is available until Dec. 29 for 230,000 won.



The Lounge & Cozy Package comes with a one-night stay at the Landing Resort, breakfast for two and an afternoon tea set at the Landing Lounge. The tea set comes with 11 desserts and tea for two. The package is available until the end of the year for 168,000 won.



For more information, call Jeju Shinhwa World at (064) 908-8800.