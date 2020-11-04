Biz community on virus alert after reporter at Lee Kun-hee‘s funeral tests positive

Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul (Yonhap)



A number of South Korean business leaders and senior government officials who visited the funeral hall of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee were either tested or planning to undergo tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday after a reporter who covered Lee‘s funeral was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.



According to business community insiders, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Park Yong-maan, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, both received tests after receiving text messages from health authorities advising them to be tested.



Both quarantined themselves at their homes after taking the tests, the sources said.



Top executives of companies under Samsung Group were also reportedly tested. Asan Foundation chief Chung Mong-joon and Hyundai Heavy Industries vice chairman Chung Ki-sun, who both paid tribute to Lee last week, were reportedly planning to take tests.



A number of senior government officials who visited Lee’s funeral hall were also tested.



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who visited Lee‘s funeral hall, underwent testing, but the results came back negative. Eun Sung-soo, head of the Financial Services Commission, and Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Joh Sung-wook both received tests and were waiting for results. (Yonhap)

