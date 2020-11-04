 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Biz community on virus alert after reporter at Lee Kun-hee‘s funeral tests positive

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2020 - 20:36       Updated : Nov 4, 2020 - 20:36
Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul (Yonhap)

A number of South Korean business leaders and senior government officials who visited the funeral hall of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee were either tested or planning to undergo tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday after a reporter who covered Lee‘s funeral was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

According to business community insiders, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Park Yong-maan, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, both received tests after receiving text messages from health authorities advising them to be tested.

Both quarantined themselves at their homes after taking the tests, the sources said.

Top executives of companies under Samsung Group were also reportedly tested. Asan Foundation chief Chung Mong-joon and Hyundai Heavy Industries vice chairman Chung Ki-sun, who both paid tribute to Lee last week, were reportedly planning to take tests.

A number of senior government officials who visited Lee’s funeral hall were also tested.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who visited Lee‘s funeral hall, underwent testing, but the results came back negative. Eun Sung-soo, head of the Financial Services Commission, and Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Joh Sung-wook both received tests and were waiting for results. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114