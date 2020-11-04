[Photo News] US Election Day gathers supporters across US

The US presidential election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was especially fierce in six battleground states on Election Day.
Supporters of respective candidates in the US gathered both outdoors and indoors for celebrations after voting, in anticipation of the results.
Voters concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic wore masks to such events to prevent further spread of the virus.
People march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)
A man holds up a Biden/Harris t-shirt for sale at the Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday in Washington, DC. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent US President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (AFP-Yonhap)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump drive past the Versailles restaurant as they await the results of the presidential election on Tuesday in Miami, Florida. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent US President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (AFP-Yonhap)
Supporters decorate their vehicle as they arrive for an election night rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, in Wilmington, Del. (AP-Yonhap)
East Los Angeles resident Christi Campos who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD, uses a portable oxygen tank while sitting to cast her ballot in-person on Election Day at the Ruben F. Salazar Park recreation center, an official vote center in East Los Angeles, Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)
A demonstrator holds a placard as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House during Election Day in Washington, US, Tuesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)