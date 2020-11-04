 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul shares close higher amid US election vote count

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2020 - 15:59       Updated : Nov 4, 2020 - 16:53
Electronic signboards at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul (Yonhap)
Electronic signboards at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korean shares closed higher Wednesday as investors kept a watchful eye on the ongoing vote count of the US presidential election. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.01 points, or 0.6 percent, to close at 2,357.32.

Trading volume was high at about 972.9 million shares worth some 14.7 trillion won ($12.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 441 to 377.

Foreigners offloaded a net 218.3 billion won of local stocks, and retail investors sold a net 167.2 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 344.1 billion won.

As vote counting for the US election progressed, the local market swung between negative and positive terrain early in the session before gathering ground.

Some analysts have said stock markets favor a win by Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as it could give weight to the Democratic Party's push for a large stimulus deal, which has stalled amid differences with the White House.

Others noted that investors expect a stimulus deal to go through regardless of the election result.

"Whether the Democrats win or the Republicans win, the market nevertheless anticipates additional US stimulus after the presidential election," KB Bank economist Moon Jung-hui said. "If the Republicans win, the stimulus is expected to be relatively smaller but would be available by the end of this year."

In Seoul, most large caps closed higher.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics spiked 4.86 percent to 733,000 won, and Celltrion moved up 4.44 percent to 270,500 won.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.51 percent to 58,500 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 2.21 percent to 83,200 won.

Internet portal giant Naver jumped 5.48 percent to 298,500 won, and its rival Kakao soared 6.84 percent to 359,500 won.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, moved up 0.59 percent to 171,500 won.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem fell 0.91 percent to 650,000 won, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI was flat at 459,500 won.

The local currency closed at 1,137.7 won per US dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 2.5 basis points to 0.955 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond declined 3.0 basis points to 1.266 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114