[KH Finance Forum] Korea-ASEAN’s strong ties to offer new opportunities for financial firms

Jeong Young-sik, senior researcher for international finance at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Efforts should be made to support Korean financial companies’ entry to Southeast Asian markets to secure sustainable future growth and foster stronger financial ties, a senior researcher said Wednesday.



The country’s financial competitiveness along with the development of its economy has grown at large, and it is the time for the local financial industry to seek new opportunities by bolstering economic cooperation with Southeast Asia, said Jeong Young-sik, senior researcher for international finance at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, at The Korea Herald Finance Forum held Wednesday at The Shilla Seoul.



Amid many countries around the globe facing crises, the local financial firms have opened 154 overseas offices in Association of Southeast Asian Nations members such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar, as of end-June this year. The accumulated figure is about 34.9 percent of the total number of Korea’s offices abroad, the researcher said, while stressing the importance of financial business in the Southeast Asian region.



“As Korea is looking for a win-win cooperation with ASEAN, we have chosen six core partners among 10 nations in the region -- Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos -- considering the size of economies, frequency of economies’ exchange with Korea and levels of financial development,” he said.



“Some countries have relatively bigger size of economies and their economic exchange with Korea is fairly active. They also have high demand in financial infrastructure and financial cooperation with us. It is not only to offer new growth engines opportunities to the local financial institutions, but also to provide bases of financial market and its development for ASEAN.”





