Probe underway into posters protesting France’s treatment of Islam in S. Korea

Police said Wednesday that they had launched a probe into two people in connection with posters put on the wall outside the French Embassy in central Seoul condemning France’s treatment of Islam.
Embassy of France in Seoul (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)
The Embassy of France in Korea filed a complaint after they found five posters claiming France is attempting to “destroy” Islam next to the main entrance to the embassy building on Sunday, according to a Seodaemun Police Station official.
The posters read “Don’t destroy our religion” and “Those who put a knife to our throat will be killed by the knife,” among others. On another poster, an “X” sign was drawn on a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the police.
Police are looking for two unidentified men in their late 20s or early 30s captured in CCTV footage. The suspects do not appear to be Korean, based on how they look, said the official, who wished to stay anonymous.
“Based on how the posters were designed and how they were placed on the wall of the embassy building, it seems like the suspects had plotted to do this for quite some time for the purpose of warning the embassy,” he said.
The police are considering charging the two men with threatening a foreign envoy.
The Embassy of France to Korea refused to provide comment on the matter.
A row between France and Muslim-majority countries has intensified after French President Macron defended freedom of speech in the wake of the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils last month.
Muslims see any depiction of the prophet as blasphemous.
In response, Macron described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide and said France would never give in to violence. He also vowed to present a bill before the end of this year to strengthen a law that officially separated church and state in France.
The issue has sparked anti-France protests and a boycott of French products in many Muslim countries.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)