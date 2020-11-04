[Photo News] SsangYong unveils brand new version of mid-size SUV Rexton

(SsangYong Motor)

Automaker SsangYong Motor unveiled its brand new mid-size SUV Rexton at a showcase event on Wednesday in Seoul. The event was attended by former national football team goalkeeper Kim Byung-ji (far left), presenter Lee Hye-sung (second from left), popular trot singer Lim Young-woong (second from right), who is the carmaker’s brand ambassador, and racecar driver Seo Ju-won.



With a 2.2-liter diesel engine, the new SUV model boasts the horsepower of 202 and the maximum torque of 45 kilogram-meters. The company also said its fuel efficiency has improved by 10 percent compared to its predecessor in terms of combined fuel economy.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)