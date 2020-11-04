[KH Finance Forum] World Bank Korea to establish platform for Korean startups to participate in global projects

Soh Hoon Sahib, special representative of the World Bank Group Korea office speaks at The Korea Herald Finance Forum held at The Shilla Seoul on Wednesday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

World Bank Group Korea Office plans to launch a platform that connects local startups with global projects designed and operated by the international financial institution, special representative to World Bank Group Korea Office said Wednesday.



“We plan to establish an ‘Innovation Fund’ to connect global Bank projects and clients with Korean and East Asia Pacific suppliers of innovative and technology enabled solutions,” Soh Hoon Sahib said during the Korea Herald Finance Forum held Wednesday.



The projects would be centered on the World Bank Group Korea’s two key focuses: green growth innovation and technological innovation. It would embark on COVID-19-related projects for the ”next two years,“ Soh explained.



On top of it, Soh expressed concerns on the coronavirus pandemic’s reversal of decades-long “economic progress and poverty reduction in developing countries,” with those in poverty suffering from limited access to healthcare and resources,



Soh said that per capital incomes of 90 percent of emerging and developing economies are expected to contract in 2020, due to coronavirus woes. The crisis is likely to fuel further inequality, he noted.



“For World Bank, the effects of poverty on humanity is one of its key focuses,” Soh said, pointing to a graph that showed the global extreme poverty rate. The figure stood at 10 in 2015 and at some 9.25 in 2017, meaning that extreme poverty was being slowly alleviated. Extreme poverty was measured as the number of people living on less than $1.90 per day.



“For the last 20 to 30 years, poverty was riding on the trend of reduction and if this continued throughout this year it would have dropped below 8.5 percent. But due to the pandemic, it is likely to bounce back to 9.5.”



Soh said the World Bank expects the number to jump to 119 million from the pandemic.



“COVID-19, conflict and climate change have reversed the gains in poverty eradication for the first time in a generation,” said a report tied to Soh’s speech.





