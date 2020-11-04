Foreign Company Day awards 44 firms for economic contribution

Participants attend the 2020 Foreign Company Day in Seoul on Tuesday. Only local award winners attended the ceremony, in compliance with social distancing guidelines. (FORCA)





A total of 44 medals were awarded to foreign-invested companies and related organizations who contributed to the Korean economy, at the 2020 Foreign Company Day held on Tuesday in Seoul, according to the Korea Foreign Company Association, or FORCA.



Inaugurated in 2001, the Foreign Company Day marks its 20th anniversary this year. The ceremony is held annually under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and FORCA.



At the event, medals were given to a total of 44 investment companies, representatives, executives and employees who have achieved results in attracting foreign investment this year, the association said. The awards are designed to encourage foreign-invested companies and related agencies that contribute to the development of the domestic economy and that make efforts to attract foreign investment, organizers said.



The Silver Tower Medal was awarded to Kang Sang-ho, CEO of Rohm & Haas Electronic Materials Korea, and the Bronze Tower Medal to Takeshi Aoki, president and CEO of Ibiden Graphite Korea. The industrial Service Medal was awarded to Encar.com, Basel Chemie, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency’s investment promotion division and South Chungcheong Province.



In compliance with the government’s social distancing guidelines, the event was held both online and offline.



