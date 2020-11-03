[Herald Interview] Weki Meki talks growth, shares lessons learned

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year turned out to be quite prolific for Weki Meki.



Having released three EPs from February to October, most recently highlighted by its power-driven single “Cool,” the eight girls of the rising K-pop girl group took time to look back on their four-year career, talk growth as musicians and share each of their life lessons for this year.



“It was definitely a busy year, but we were glad to have shown new sides of us in terms of performance, fashion and music. While our new album is titled ‘New Rules,’ it was actually ‘no rules,’ as we got to think out of box and freely express ourselves,” Rina said during a recent interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul.





Weki Meki (Fantagio)

Fronting the act’s fourth EP “New Rules” is lead song “Cool,” which Doyeon explained as the first song that has received a unanimous approval from the bandmates. With new ground, new rules, the girls truly went beyond themselves with the new album. Kicking off with an earworm of whistle sound, the dynamic electro dance-pop track serves up more charismatic sides of Weki Meki, while playing up their cheerful nature as well. Talented dancer Yoojung, formerly of popular project group I.O.I along with bandmate Doyeon, shared that the intense choreography for “Cool” was physically demanding even for her.



The five-track EP also features the group’s first English song “100 Facts” -- the English version of the lead track. But the true hidden gem lies in “Just Us,” a piano-led ballad that captures the group’s early struggles before they matured in the public eye.



The self-reflective, heartwarming song was penned by Rina, Lucy and Yoojung, and partially composed by Suyeon.



“The lyrics look back on six years ago when we had to practice in a rooftop house as we didn’t have an official practice room,” explained Yoojung, recalling the girls’ pre-debut days. “Although we didn’t have much space, we have good memories such as exercising together at the rooftop or in a park in the morning,” she added.



Reminiscing the band’s unsettled times, Doyeon chimed in and said, “Our debut was uncertain at that time and all of us had to cope with difficulties. As a member who has joined the group a bit later, I was also worried about my lack of skills. But thanks to the bandmates, I could have adapted quickly.”



“I still remember the day when our debut was confirmed. All eight of us were sitting in a circle at a basement studio, holding hands. Without words, we just kept crying as each member got called up into a room to learn whether or not we would join the debut team. That particular scene is still stuck in my head,” said Rina, explaining how she depicted the exact aforementioned moment in the song.



“What I’m sure about is that I could have endured those times thanks to the bandmates. That’s why the song’s titled ‘Just Us.’ ‘Us’ was the reason why we could have come this far,” she added.



