Finance

Woori Financial to hold digital training for employees

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Nov 3, 2020 - 14:11       Updated : Nov 3, 2020 - 14:14
Woori Bank's headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
Woori Bank's headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
Woori Financial Group said Tuesday it would implement an employee training program starting this month, to enhance its digital capabilities.

For the program, the group will publish storyboards online about how to create digital financial services, make a good use of e-marketing methods and study consumer trends, officials said. 

Employees from digital finance units across the banking group’s affiliates -- Woori Bank, Woori Card, Woori Finance Research Institute and Woori FIS, a financial information technology solutions unit -- will take part in the publication of educational materials, they added. 

“We can’t take the lead in the ongoing digital transformation across the finance industry by simply setting up digital finance departments at each affiliate,” the group official said.

“Woori Financial will move beyond implanting all group companies with our ‘digital DNA’ and strive to create a working environment where all employees can move as one team toward the goal of ‘digital first, change everything.’”

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
