[Photo News] 2020 US presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Just ahead of the crucial presidential election, US President Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden pushed through the country for a final day of campaigning.



Supporters gathered at respective rallies to make a final push for votes. Voting through mail ballots was available amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help people vote while social distancing.



In the last days of campaigning, Trump participated in five rallies across the nation while Biden focused mainly on Pennsylvania.



Supporters listen as Dr. Jill Biden speaks in support of her husband Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a drive-in campaign rally at Heinz Field on Monday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One day before the election, Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that President Donald Trump won narrowly in 2016. (AFP-Yonhap)

A supporter gestures before a campaign rally from Donald Trump Jr for US President Donald Trump ahead of the Election Day, in Scottsdale, Arizona, US. (Reuters-Yonhap)

An election worker sorts submitted ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Office on Monday in Portland, Oregon. Oregon’s voting system allows for ballot processing before the start of Election Day. (AFP-Yonhap)

Demonstrators rally outside City Hall on the eve of the 2020 General Election in the United States, Monday, in Philadelphia. (AP-Yonhap)

Jon Saxx waits for the arrival of former President Barack Obama for his drive in campaign rally in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday in Miami, Florida. Mr. Obama is campaigning for his former Vice President before the Nov. 3rd election. (AFP-Yonhap)

People vote on the last day of early voting for the 2020 US Elections at The Forum, the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers, on Monday in Los Angeles, California. (AFP-Yonhap)