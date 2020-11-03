[News Focus] On economy, pessimists outnumber optimists for 29 consecutive months

A citizen looks at a brochure for employment at a job fair in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, earlier this year. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- It has been found that nearly half of South Koreans were still pessimistic about economic conditions, far outnumbering optimists, a survey showed.



According to a poll conducted on Oct. 27-29 by Gallup Korea, 46 percent of the 1,000 respondents said that economic conditions would deteriorate in the coming year.



Only 23 percent were upbeat about the economy. Another 27 percent said the economic conditions ahead would remain roughly the same.



Further, pessimists outnumbered optimists for the 29th consecutive month since June 2018. The pollster has conducted the economy-related survey during last week of each month.



By region in October, Daegu-North Gyeongsang Province topped the list in the proportion of pessimists, with 54 percent. Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang Province ranked second with 52 percent, followed by Gyeonggi Province-Incheon with 50 percent and Seoul with 41 percent.



The percentage of optimists was at 19 percent in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, 18 percent in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, 21 percent in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, and 26 percent in Seoul.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)