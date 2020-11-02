[Newsmaker] Former President Lee Myung-bak put behind bars

Former President Lee Myung-bak was placed behind bars Monday, after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction for bribery and embezzlement and revoked his bail. The 78-year-old leader, who led the country from 2008 to 2013, faces 16 more years in jail.
Lee left his residence in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, at around 1:45 p.m., as supporters and longtime aides, including former Rep. Lee Jae-oh, gathered to bid him farewell. He offered no statement.
“When will he ever be free again? I am worried about his health,” former Rep. Lee was quoted as saying by Yonhap News.
The former president was expected to return to the same solitary cell at the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center in Songpa, southern Seoul, where he stayed for a year until his release on bail in February.
On Thursday the Supreme Court upheld an appeals court ruling sentencing him to 17 years in jail for embezzling 25.2 billion won ($22.22 million) from an auto parts company that he effectively owned and accepting bribes worth 9.4 billion won from companies including Samsung Electronics.
The top court also rejected Lee’s appeal of a lower court decision to cancel his bail. Lee’s remaining jail time is 16 years, as he has already spent a year in jail.
The 13.07-square-meter cell is equipped with a television, a table, a cabinet, a mirror, a foldable mattress, a sink, a fan and a bathroom. It is a little bigger than the 10.08-square meter cell at the Seoul Detention Center that his successor -- former conservative President Park Geun-hye -- occupies in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.
Considering his former presidential status, the detention center will designate a prison officer for Lee and will place him in a private cell for his remaining term. Other than that, he will be treated just like any other inmate, the Justice Ministry said.
The conviction stripped Lee of presidential privileges, including a lifetime monthly pension and free health care, office space, personal assistants and chauffeur services. His only remaining privilege is personal security services, but he won’t be needing them while detained.
