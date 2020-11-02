 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Prosecutor general’s rating as next presidential candidate rises to new high

By Choi He-suk
Published : Nov 2, 2020 - 16:31       Updated : Nov 2, 2020 - 16:31
Prosecutor-general Yoon Seok-youl answers questions at the parliamentary audito on Oct. 22. Yonhap
Prosecutor-general Yoon Seok-youl answers questions at the parliamentary audito on Oct. 22. Yonhap

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s approval rating as a presidential candidate shot up to its highest point so far, narrowing the gap with ruling party heavyweights, in the final week of October.

In a survey conducted by Realmeter, Yoon was chosen by 17.2 percent of respondents as the favored candidate, the highest figure since Yoon was first included in relevant polls in June. Compared with a month earlier, he gained 6.7 percentage points.

The poll puts Yoon 4.3 percentage points behind Democratic Party favorites Rep. Lee Nak-yon and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung. Rep. Lee Nak-yon, the current Democratic Party chairman, saw his approval rating drop to 21.5 percent from the 22.5 percent recorded at the end of September.

Over the same period, Lee Jae-myung’s figure inched up from 21.4 percent to 21.5 percent.

In comparison, former presidential candidates Ahn Cheol-soo -- chairman of the minor opposition People’s Party -- and independent Rep. Hong Joon-pyo received 4.9 and 4.7 percent, respectively.

Yoon’s rise is thought to have been fueled by his public feud with Minister of Justice Choo Mi-ae, coupled with the ruling bloc losing support over its real estate policies.

In the final week of October, President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating stood at 44.9 percent, while 50.9 percent of respondents rated Moon’s performance negatively in the Realmeter survey, marking the eighth consecutive week in which negative assessments outpaced positive assessments.

The Democratic Party, meanwhile, saw its approval rating drop to 34.8 percent, from the previous week’s 35.1 percent. Over the same period, the main opposition People Power Party’s figure rose to 28.9 percent from 27.3 percent.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114