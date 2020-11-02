 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korean manufacturing just above par in Oct.: IHS Markit

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 2, 2020 - 11:06       Updated : Nov 2, 2020 - 11:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's manufacturing activity entered an expansionary phase for the first time this year in October on increased new orders, a global market researcher said Monday.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the country's manufacturing sector stood at 51.2 last month, up 1.4 points from the previous month, according to a survey by IHS Markit.

It represents the first time this year for South Korea's PMI, a key measure of factory activity in a country, to surpass the 50-point mark that separates contraction from expansion.

The index also increased for the fifth straight month after hitting a low of 41.3 in May.

IHS Markit said South Korea's manufacturing industry appears to be gradually recovering as new orders, including exports, increased for the first time in nine months.

South Korea's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in 7 1/2 years in October, though its employment declined for 18 months running despite a slowdown in contraction, it added.

The PMI improvement comes as South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, is struggling to pull out of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has upended global trade and people's lives.

The novel coronavirus, with the first case confirmed in South Korea in late January, has infected 26,732 people here so far, with the death toll reaching 468. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114