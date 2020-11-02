 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Exports of instant noodle, kimchi on rise amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 2, 2020 - 11:03       Updated : Nov 2, 2020 - 11:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of instant noodles and kimchi products rose sharply in the first nine months of the year on the back of rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and healthy foodstuffs amid the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments of instant noodles jumped 36.3 percent on-year to $456 million during the January-September period, while those of kimchi jumped 38.5 percent to $109 million over the cited period, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.

The country's combined agricultural exports increased 6.5 percent to $5.5 billion over the first nine months of the year.

The robust exports were attributable to rising demand for ready-to-eat meals around the globe, as more people worked at home while refraining from visiting restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers around the globe also became more aware of their health, leading to more sales of kimchi, the ministry said. The virus has infected more than 46 million people around the world.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish normally made of fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers.

Exports of instant noodles also doubled from $219 million posted in 2015 due to the growing popularity of Korean culture across the globe.

The country's overall outbound shipments, meanwhile, dipped 3.6 percent in October from a year earlier on fewer working days and a virus resurgence, snapping the previous month's brief rebound.

Exports came to $44.9 billion last month, compared to $46.6 billion a year earlier.

In the month, outbound shipments of foodstuffs, however, managed to moved up 6.1 percent on stronger demand from Asian nations. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114