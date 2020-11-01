8 units of SK Group to join global renewable energy campaign

(Yonhap)

Eight units of South Korea's third-largest conglomerate SK Group will participate in a global renewable energy campaign also joined by Google Inc. and Apple Inc., the group said Sunday.



The SK firms will be the first South Korean companies to take part in the RE100 campaign that calls for companies to meet their entire electricity demand with renewable energy such as wind power and solar power by 2050.



About 260 companies, including Google Inc., Apple Inc. and Ikea, have already joined the campaign launched by London-based nongovernmental organization The Climate Group in 2014.



SK Group's eight subsidiaries -- local top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co.; local No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc.; SKC Co., a maker of chemicals and film products; SK Siltron Co.; SK Materials Co.; internet protocol TV (IPTV) operator SK Broadband Co.; and SK ie technology -- will submit their applications to the Korea RE100 Committee on Monday, the group said.



If The Climate Group accepts their applications, SK Group's eight units will become formal members of RE100.



Within one year after becoming members of the renewable energy campaign, they should submit their plans to meet the requirements of RE100, and they should be checked on their implementation of the plans every year.



Under the deals with renewable energy power producer and state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), the eight companies will expand their utilization of renewable energy, SK Group said. (Yonhap)