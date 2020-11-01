Former presidential economy secretary tapped as FSC vice chairman

Doh Kyu-sang, FSC vice chairman nominee (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in’s former secretary for economic policy, Doh Kyu-sang has been tapped as new vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.
Doh, a 53-year-old veteran bureaucrat, is well known for his career and expertise in economic policymaking.
He joined the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1991 after passing the civil servant exam and built his career both at the ministry and the FSC while taking key roles.
Doh served as the main spokesperson for the FSC in 2013 before working as director of the Finance Ministry’s economic policy bureau from 2017-2018. He was the presidential secretary for economic policy from late 2018 to May this year and returned to the Finance Ministry.
He studied economics at Seoul National University and earned a Ph.D. in finance from Michigan State University.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
