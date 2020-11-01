Medical workers face COVID-19 mental health risks, a study finds

Medical professionals are at work last month inside a COVID-19 testing center in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Frontline medical professionals taking care of COVID-19 patients pandemic are at risk of developing mental illness, a study said Sunday.
According to a study conducted by Yeungnam University researchers published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science, 33.3 percent of 1,003 healthcare workers at a hospital in Daegu were found highly susceptible to depression.
It also found 12.5 percent of them to be at a high risk of anxiety disorder.
When compared to the general population, the figure is 5.9 times higher for depression and 2.9 times higher for anxiety disorders, the study added.
The southern city of Daegu was host to the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China between late Feburary and March, reporting hundreds of new cases each day traced to a church community.
The mass outbreak quickly depleted medical resources and spiked the workload for healthcare workers for months.
The study also found that nurses were more susceptible to depression than other professionals and those who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients were in greater danger of mental disorders than those who did not.
Out of the 1,003 surveyed, 14.2 percent worked at wards treating COVID-19 patients, and 15.2 percent came in direct contact with confirmed patients.
Researchers said better working conditions and mental welfare policies are needed to protect the mental health of frontline workers who played a pivotal part in controlling and taking care of the coronavirus situation in Korea.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
