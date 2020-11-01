[Newsmaker] Mask rule violators to face fines from Nov. 13

Those who violate the face mask mandate may face fines beginning next week, as South Korea aims to continue preventing the spread of the coronavirus with mandatory mask-wearing.
After a one-month grace period, which ends on Nov. 12, the government will begin imposing fines of 100,000 won ($88) on those who do not wear face masks in public.
A face covering is mandatory for those using public transportation, participating in rallies, visiting medical and care facilities, as well as other designated high-risk facilities. Certain types of bars and karaokes, indoor gyms, large cram schools, buffet restaurants and logistics centers are also subject to the rule.
Operators of the listed facilities or demonstration organizers can be fined up to 3 million won for failing to enforce the requirements in accordance with the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.
Stricter rules are applied in Seoul, as the city government expanded them to include internet cafes and movie theaters.
The city government said the order mandates face masks for virtually everywhere across the city.
The city has no plan to launch a crackdown on violators, but will ensure compliance through regular checks on businesses for overall COVID-19 preparedness.
Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 14, the disabled and those diagnosed with a medical condition that makes it difficult for them to breathe through a mask.
Considered suitable are government-certified medical masks such as KF-94, KF-80 or KF-AD as well as cotton masks and ordinary, disposable hygiene masks, if worn properly covering both the nose and mouth.
Masks with valves and those made out of mesh are categorized as improper. People can get a 20 percent reduction on the fine if they provide a reason for the violation by given deadlines.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)