Han Sung Motor opens digital showroom to promote Mercedes-Benz cars

In the era of the “fourth industrial revolution,” digitalization is inevitable for businesses. In this vein, Han Sung Motor, an official Mercedes-Benz dealer, is presenting a digital pop-up store to promote the German-brand and its vision for digitalizing the automobile industry.
On Friday, the auto dealer held a three-day showroom, dubbed Han Sung Digital Park in Coex, Seoul. There, the auto dealer displayed Mercedes-Benz EQC 400, the first electric vehicle for the automaker, and the new E-class model for visitors to get a close look of the cars.
In addition, Han Sung Motor prepared fun activities and games using digital technology.
The auto dealer presented its first virtual reality content, H. Topia VR to depict the future city it envisions for visitors to see through the VR devices.
Using a tablet PC, visitors also created and designed their own Mercedes-Benz cars via its customizing program.
For the customers who made purchase contract at the scene, Han Sung Motor gave Galaxy Watch Golf Edition as gift.
On one side of the venue, Han Sung Motor introduced a racing game it developed, Han Sung Dream Race. All cars appearing in the game are Mercedes-Benz models designed by Dream Gream students, who are the recipients of its art scholarship program.
Since initiating the social corporate responsibility program in 2012, the auto dealership has organized various educational programs and provided financial support to middle and high school students until they graduate high school.
The event, which ran from Friday to Sunday, is part of Han Sung Motor Digital Cube. The company first held the offline showroom to interact with customers in Famille Station inside the Express Bus Terminal Station in Seoul in February.
Receiving positive feedback at the time, the company hosted the exhibition in Songdo, Incheon, in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and in Kiheung, Gyeonggi Province, before the fifth showing took place in Coex.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)