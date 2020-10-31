 Back To Top
National

New virus cases above 100 for 4th day, cluster infections in focus

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 31, 2020 - 10:30       Updated : Oct 31, 2020 - 10:36
(Yonhap)

The latest upticks were mostly traced to senior nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities, but sporadic group infections continued to rise at small gatherings, including family meetings not only in the greater Seoul area but across the country.

Since the country eased the social distancing scheme by one notch to the lowest level of a three-tier system on Oct. 12, the daily figures have shown ups and downs, hovering around 100.

Health authorities warned that the country's virus cases may further pile up on a potential resurgence in virus infections as people travel to enjoy autumn vacations.

Halloween, which falls on Saturday, is also a major concern for health authorities as people could gather at entertainment facilities, potential hotbeds for cluster infections.

The country reported more than 270 COVID-19 cases tied to clubs in the nightlife district of Itaewon in western Seoul in early May.

Of the newly identified local infections Friday, 51 cases were reported in Seoul, 23 cases in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital and three cases in Incheon, west of Seoul. The greater Seoul area is home to around half of the nation's 51.6 million population.

Other municipalities reported new infections, with the country's southeastern city of Daegu adding nine cases and the southern port city of Busan adding two cases.

The country, meanwhile, added 31 imported cases, up from 21 a day earlier, the KDCA said. Six cases came from the United States, two from Europe and 23 from Asia, excluding China.

  South Korea reported one additional death, raising the death toll to 464. The fatality rate was 1.75 percent.

The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 54 as of midnight, up from 51 the previous day.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 24,311, up 84 from the previous day.

The country has carried out 2,624,492 coronavirus tests since Jan. 3, including 12,261 tests the previous day. (Yonhap)
