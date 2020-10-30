MMCA to share Jung Jae-hyung’s piano performance

(Antenna Music)



Singer-songwriter and pianist Jung Jae-hyung, known for his appearances on various TV shows, will present a piano ensemble performance at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Gwacheon on Friday.



The MMCA’s Gwacheon venue, located south of Seoul, will release a new video titled “MMCA Live x Jung Jae-hyung” on its YouTube channel at 4 p.m. Friday as part of its MMCA Live series.



The video will show Jung playing the piano against the backdrop of an outdoor installation at the art museum, accompanied by other musicians on the cello, horn and keyboard.



Jung will play four of his works -- “Vacant,” “Mistral,” “To Beloved Ones” and “Summer Swim” -- from the albums “Avec Piano” and “Le Petit Piano,” released last year.



According to the MMCA, Jung rearranged the scores for the four works for the MMCA Live event.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)