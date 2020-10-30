 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

MMCA to share Jung Jae-hyung’s piano performance

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 30, 2020 - 12:26       Updated : Oct 30, 2020 - 12:26
(Antenna Music)
(Antenna Music)

Singer-songwriter and pianist Jung Jae-hyung, known for his appearances on various TV shows, will present a piano ensemble performance at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Gwacheon on Friday.

The MMCA’s Gwacheon venue, located south of Seoul, will release a new video titled “MMCA Live x Jung Jae-hyung” on its YouTube channel at 4 p.m. Friday as part of its MMCA Live series.

The video will show Jung playing the piano against the backdrop of an outdoor installation at the art museum, accompanied by other musicians on the cello, horn and keyboard.

Jung will play four of his works -- “Vacant,” “Mistral,” “To Beloved Ones” and “Summer Swim” -- from the albums “Avec Piano” and “Le Petit Piano,” released last year.

According to the MMCA, Jung rearranged the scores for the four works for the MMCA Live event.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114