National

One more military officer tests positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 30, 2020 - 10:42       Updated : Oct 30, 2020 - 10:42
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
An Army officer in the northeastern county of Inje has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.

The noncommissioned officer was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 late Thursday after coming in contact with his colleague who tested positive earlier this week after visiting a local bank that earlier reported a virus patient, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 163.

Currently, 75 service members are in isolation according to the health authorities' guidelines, and 1,127 others are quarantined as a preventive step in accordance with the military's tougher guidance, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, the country added 114 more COVID-19 cases, including 93 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 26,385, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)
